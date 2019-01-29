CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple's FaceTime bug comes at an awkward time (The 3:59, Ep. 511)

We break down the bug, just ahead of Apple's earnings report today. Also: We examine the Huawei indictments.

On this podcast, we talk about:

3:59

