Apple's battery throttling comes to iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus with iOS 12.1

Last December, Apple admitted that it slows down older iPhones. While this helped prevent battery issues like unexpected shutdowns, not everyone took kindly to their iPhones being purposefully throttled.

Initially, this battery throttling only applied to the iPhone 6S or older. Later it came to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. As of iOS 12.1 it's coming to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. Just don't expect it to be as drastic as it was on the iPhone 6S.

In iOS 11.3, Apple gave iPhone users access to its battery management tools, which let people using older iPhones turn on or off the throttling feature (called peak performance capability). In a support page updated Wednesday, Apple said that the feature will come to the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X with iOS 12.1. But Apple points out that performance management may be less noticeable due to the newer iPhones' more advanced hardware and software.

iPhone batteries naturally degrade as time goes on, and the throttling and unexpected shutdowns are more likely to occur with older iPhones. Since the 8, 8 Plus and X are newer, their batteries are likely to be in better shape than their older iPhone counterparts.

Still, if you do suspect any throttling or battery degradation in your 2017 iPhone, you'll be able to closely monitor battery management in the iOS 12.1 settings. From there you'll be able to see if your iPhone is being throttled, and turn it on or off.