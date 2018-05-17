CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple's AirPort routers begin to disappear forever

After Apple already said it was discontinuing its AirPort line. Now the AirPort Extreme Base Station is beginning to sell out for good.

The Apple AirPort Extreme Base Station is one of the first to sell out.

Goodbye, Apple AirPort line, it was fun while it lasted. After Apple announced that it is officially discontinuing its AirPort routers, the final stock of these once-beloved routers is beginning to sell out.

The first to fall is Apple's AirPort Extreme Base StationMacRumors reports. The Apple router is listed as sold out on Apple's US website and is unavailable for store pickup, Apple confirmed. Other countries (like Australia) still have the AirPort Extreme available while supplies last, but once stock sells out they'll be gone for good.

The same goes for the AirPort Express and AirPort Time Capsule, which are still in stock for now, but won't be coming back when they sell out.

So if you want an Apple-branded router, you better act fast. Otherwise you may be better off with a newer Wi-Fi router or mesh router system.

