Apple's 5G iPhone reportedly won't arrive until 2020

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple will reportedly wait until at least 2020 to release an iPhone that can connect to 5G networks, fitting what's been rumored previously.

The company will hold off for up to a year after the next generation of wireless technology is deployed, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Apple opted for a similar strategy with 3G and 4G LTE, the two previous generations, to avoid problems with poor initial coverage.

The company's ongoing feud with 5G chipmaker Qualcomm (which will show off 5G this week at a conference in Hawaii) may also be a factor, the report noted, since Intel won't have chips ready for the 2019 iPhones.

The delay could hand an advantage to rival companies like Samsung and Huawei. Samsung said Monday it'll bring a 5G phone to the US with Verizon in the first half of 2019. Huawei reportedly plans to include 5G in its foldable phone.

Neither Apple nor Intel immediately responded to requests for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Here are 5 amazing ways 5G will change our lives over...

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

5G is your next big upgrade: Everything you need to know about the 5G revolution.