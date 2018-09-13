Apple's $29 iPhone battery replacements will cost $69 after December

James Martin/CNET

Apple has added the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR to its battery support page and revealed 2019 prices for replacing batteries in older iPhone models.

Battery replacement for an out-of-warranty iPhone in the X line -- which includes the original 2017 iPhone X -- will cost $69 next year, the site noted after Wednesday's unveiling of the newest iPhones.

For older iPhones, a battery replacement will set you back $49 in 2019.

Throughout 2018, the company is running a $29 battery replacement program, but this ends Dec. 31. iPhone X users stand to save the most, since their replacement cost will jump from $29 to $69 next year.

The program allows owners of out-of-warranty batteries to get replacements, which normally cost $79, at the lower cost. The cheaper replacements kicked in after many users were unhappy to learn that Apple was slowing down older iPhones to prevent unexpected shutdowns due to old batteries.

The company also reportedly smoothed out the shipping process in May after some people complained of long wait times.

First published on Sept. 5 at 11:55 a.m. PT.

Update, Sept. 13 at 5:20 a.m. PT: Adds new iPhone XS battery replacement pricing and 2019 pricing for older iPhones.