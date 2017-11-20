CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Christmas Gift Guide
Smart Home

Apple won't be HomePod for the holidays (The 3:59, Ep. 319)

The $349 smart speaker is delayed until 2018. Plus, we talk about the new Google Pixel Buds.

Now Playing: Watch this: Apple won't be HomePod for the holidays (The 3:59, Ep....
4:08

On Monday's podcast, we focus on problems with two new audio devices:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Apple won't be HomePod for the holidays (The 3:59, Ep. 319)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Robot companions are just what the doctor ordered