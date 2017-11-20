On Monday's podcast, we focus on problems with two new audio devices:
- The release of Apple's HomePod smart speaker is delayed until next year.
- Google's new Pixel Buds headphones, which just got a mediocre CNET review, aren't translating to a good deal.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Apple won't be HomePod for the holidays (The 3:59, Ep. 319)
