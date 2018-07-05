CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple will reportedly offer 2018 iPhone in 5 color options

But you'll probably cover it with a case anyway.

Apple is planning to release three new iPhones in 2018, including one with three rear cameras and multiple colors, according to rumors.

Rumors already point to Apple announcing three new iPhones in September with up to three rear cameras, but a new report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the tech giant will offer more of something else: Colors. 

A 6.5-inch OLED iPhone will be offered in black, white and gold while an entry-level 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will be available in gray, white, blue, red and orange versions, according to Kuo's report. 

Adding additional color options for an entry-level iPhone is not out of character for Apple. The iPhone 5C, introduced in 2013, was available in five bright colors as well. 

