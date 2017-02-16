Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Apple's bringing developers closer to home -- literally.

This morning, the California based tech giant announced the dates and location of its annual developers' conference -- WWDC. The 2017 World Wide Developers Conference will be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California from June 5th through June 9th.

San Jose is quite close to Apple's home in Cupertino, California, but this is still an unexpected twist, as recent WWDC's have all been held in San Francisco.

Developers can apply for tickets here.

Though it's aimed at developers, the opening press conference is popular amongst Apple fans in general. Last year, Apple showed off iOS 10 -- it's newest operating system for the company's iPhone -- and debuted a Home app, better Siri integration, and better Maps.

We'll expect to find out much more about what Apple plans for this year's WWDC in the coming weeks and months.