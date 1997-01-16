Apple weathers ratings cuts

Despite a ratings cut today by several brokerage firms after the company announced a six-month delay in its profitabilty plans and a higher loss than expected, shares of Apple (AAPL) held relatively steady.

CS First Boston widened its 1997 loss forecast to $2 a share from $1.75 and maintained its hold recommendation for the embattled computer maker.

Meanwhile, Lehman Brothers cut its rating to neutral from outperform.

Apple, which announced its first quarter loss after the market's close, was down 1/2 point in morning trading from its close of 17-1/8 a share yesterday.

Confirming earlier predictions of lackluster performance due to sluggish Performa sales, Apple yesterday reported a first-quarter net loss of $120 million, throwing off the company's goal of achieving sustained profits by March.

Apple is not expected to see black ink on its financial statements until September, when its fourth quarter begins, according to Fred Anderson, chief financial officer. The company reported a net loss of 96 cents a share for the quarter ending December 27, compared with a net loss of $69 million, or 56 cents a share, a year earlier.