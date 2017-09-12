Apple Watch Series 3 available in the UK on 22 September

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

Apple announced today the arrival of the Apple Watch Series 3 and yes, it's coming to the UK. Pre-orders for the watch will start on the 15 September with shipping to commence on the 22 September.

For now, EE will be the only mobile operator offering Apple Watch Series 3 LTE in the UK. Prices start at £329 with the cheapest LTE version starting at £399. The price increases as you add band and design options. Prices for the Hermes models range from £1299 to £1399. The Apple Watch Series 1 has been kept in the range and will start at £249.

EE has not released details or pricing on service plans for the watch, but it did say over the carrier's twitter account that you will need a compatible iPhone on an EE contract and an e-SIM from EE to use the full features of the watch. You can sign up for more information on EE's website.

The third generation Apple Watch comes packed with new features, including: cellular connectivity, a new dual-core processor, a barometric altimeter, improved software with watchOS 4 and new bands.

The introduction of LTE support means many of the Apple Watch's key features will work independently of the iPhone. For example, now you can leave your iPhone at home while you go for a run, easily taking calls and streaming music direct from the watch.

The new watch comes in a new gold aluminum finish along with silver and space gray. There's also a new sport loop band that looks a bit like a slap bracelet.

This is a developing story. Refresh soon for additional updates.

