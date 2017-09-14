Apple Watch Series 3 LTE could cost you £25 a month on EE

James Martin/CNET

Considering getting an Apple Watch Series 3 with data in the UK? It may cost you more than you think.

Though EE, which has a UK network exclusive on the new Watch, has yet to officially announce its data pricing for the device, a source familiar with EE's plans said you'll likely pay £25 per month. That price would include unlimited data and the price of the watch itself, which is £399.

While £25 sounds like a lot, once you break it down, those of us in the UK may only pay fractionally more for data than those in the US. Let's say, for example, that the contract lasts two years, which is the standard contract length for most UK carriers. £399 spread over 24 months is £17 per month.

Now Playing: Watch this: Up close with Apple Watch Series 3

If true, that would mean you'll be paying around £8 for data. This is about the same it'll cost in the US, which is looking to be $10 a month. (Though the Watch itself is significantly cheaper at $399, which is about £300.)

To get the phone functionality, you'll need an iPhone 6 or later on an EE SIM-only or pay-monthly plan, the source said, as the Watch shares the phone's number. The Apple Watch Series 3 is available for preorder on Friday, 15 September, when EE should reveal the full details, and will begin shipping on 22 September. You can register for updates on EE's website.

As well as standalone LTE connectivity, the new Apple Watch has a custom W2 chip with 85 percent faster Wi-Fi, a new 70 percent faster dual-core processor, a barometric altimeter and up to 18 hours of battery life. Though the price for the cellular Watch starts at £399, a Watch Series 3 without the cellular function starts at £329.