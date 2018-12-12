Apple Watch Series 3 drops to $229 at Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 3 dropped as low as $199 during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales week, and then promptly jumped back to its normal price of $279 (for the 38mm version) and $309 (for 42mm). But right now, the 38mm is back on sale again for $229 at Walmart.

Prefer the larger one? The 42mm is also discounted to $259 ($50 off).

Again, that's not as low as it was a few weeks ago. But Christmas Eve is 2 weeks from now, so it's time to start triaging your choices -- this may be the best deal you're gonna get.

Looking for other Apple discounts? The HomePod and the new MacBook Air are on sale, too.

More holiday gift picks



The best tech gifts of the year: CNET's top picks.

CNET's 2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Gift recommendations at all price points.