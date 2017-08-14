That cellular Apple Watch? Guess who says it's coming now

Just ten days ago, Bloomberg reported that the next Apple Watch would have built-in LTE cellular connectivity -- meaning you wouldn't need a nearby phone to use many of its features.

Now, noted Apple leaker and KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has corroborated the Bloomberg report, and added some new tidbits to the rumor. As cited by 9to5Mac, the analyst says the new watch will indeed ship later this year in both LTE and non-LTE configurations. (Bloomberg wasn't clear whether all watches would have LTE, or whether the watch would ship this year.)

Kuo also suggests there won't be any major redesign to the body of the watch itself. It should ship in the same 38mm and 42mm form factors as it does today, according to the report. Bloomberg previously wrote that the watch may arrive on AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile in the United States, but Kuo didn't confirm those or offer any other details.

Apple didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

