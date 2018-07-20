Apple Watch, Fitbit could be hit with Trump's tariffs on China-produced goods

James Martin/CNET

Gadgets like Apple Watches, Fitbit activity trackers and Sonos speakers could be impacted by $200 billion list of US tariffs on goods made in China, government rulings show.

The rulings show that devices like these are considered data transmission machines in the list of US tariff codes, Reuters reports, and may be subject to a 10 percent tariff that could be passed onto consumers.

Specifically, Reuters notes that that products listed in customs rulings include the original Apple Watch, Fitbit's Charge, Charge HR and Surge models and Sonos's Play:3, Play:5 and SUB speakers.

Neither Apple, Fibit nor Sonos immediately responded to requests for comment. However, Reuters highlights that Sonos touched upon this issue in its filing to become a publicly traded company earlier this month.

"The imposition of tariffs and other trade barriers, as well as retaliatory trade measures, could require us to raise the prices of our products and harm our sales," the company wrote.

The $200 billion list is in a public comment period, and was proposed as a reaction to China's retaliatory tariffs after the trade war between the two nations escalates.

In June, US consumers were assured that phones and TVs would be excluded from the 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods announced by the Office of the US Trade Representative at that point.

It was also reported that President Donald Trump assured Apple CEO Tim Cook that the US government wouldn't levy tariffs on iPhones -- which are assembled in China.