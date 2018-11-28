Apple Watch ECG will arrive in next WatchOS update, says report

Josh Miller/CNET

The current beta of WatchOS, version 5.1.2, looks like it will deliver support for the the ECG/EKG sensor that Apple touted when it announced the Apple Watch Series 4 in September.

MacRumors reportedly got its hands on an Apple in-store training document, which indicated that the app needed to work with the sensor data is in the next version of the operating system, which went into beta in mid-November. The capability will initially roll out in the US.

It also says that it requires iPhone pairing for the actual data collection; that capability supposedly arrives with the next version of iOS, 12.1.1, which is now in public beta. Support requires an iPhone 5S or later.

According to MacRumors, the training doc says Apple Store salesfolk must warn potential buyers that the app is "not intended to be a diagnostic device or to replace traditional methods of diagnosis," and "should not be used to monitor or track disease state or change medication without first talking to a doctor."

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: What does the EKG sensor on the Apple Watch Series 4 do?

Check out the best Cyber Monday deals you can still get.