Apple Watch allegedly hardcoded not to display pride face in Russia

The rainbow won't appear if the watch is paired to an iPhone in Russia, according to a developer.

The pride face isn't appeared on Apple Watches if the paired iPhone "is using the Russian locale."

A developer says the Apple Watch's pride face won't appear in Russia.

9to5Mac's Guilherme Rambo revealed that it's "hardcoded to not show up if the paired iPhone is using the Russian locale," in a tweet showing the code on Friday.

CNET was unable to verify the code and Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia passed what's been called the "gay propaganda law" in 2013, banning LGBTQ activism. It makes the promotion of "non-traditional sexual relationships" to minors illegal, Gizmodo notes.

Amnesty International slammed the law at the time, calling it "an affront to freedom of expression and an attack on minority rights"

Apple released the watch face inspired by the rainbow pride flag to celebrate pride month in June. It also distributed rainbow-patterned watch wristbands to employees who joined gay pride celebrations in 2016.

