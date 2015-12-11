Apple Watch 2 rumors and Apple's live TV service is put 'on hold' (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 20)

If Apple's live TV service doesn't launch in 2016 it will be a major fail. We'll be as nice as possible when we talk about that iPhone Smart Battery Case, and we talk MacBooks.
Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
iTunes (HD) | iTunes (SD) | iTunes (HQ)
RSS (HD) | RSS (SD) | RSS (HQ)
Listen to the Extra Crunchy Podcast Ep. 20
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.