CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Apple Watch 2 rumors and Apple's live TV service is put 'on hold' (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 20)

If Apple's live TV service doesn't launch in 2016 it will be a major fail. We'll be as nice as possible when we talk about that iPhone Smart Battery Case, and we talk MacBooks.

applebyte1400324kb.jpg

If Apple's live TV service doesn't launch in 2016 it will be a major fail. We'll be as nice as possible when we talk about that iPhone Smart Battery Case, and we talk MacBooks.

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast

iTunes (MP3) | RSS (MP3)

iTunes (HD) | iTunes (SD) | iTunes (HQ)

RSS (HD) | RSS (SD) | RSS (HQ)

Listen to the Extra Crunchy Podcast Ep. 20

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real