Apple updates Mac Pro specs, promises redesigned model

Mac Pro fans will finally get their wish -- they just need to be a little patient.

Apple confirmed that it is working on a big refresh of its Mac Pro, its powerful desktop computer for professionals, but that it wouldn't come until next year. If you can't wait, Apple also upped the specifications on the current model. Lastly, the company said it would be updating the iMac later this year.

Buzzfeed and a handful of other publications were the first to report on the update.

A new Mac Pro would mark the first big change in more than three years for the machine, which is notable for its cylindrical design and the fact that it's made in the US. In the last few years, Apple has focused more of its attention on its higher selling iPhone and new initiatives like the Apple Watch, and only got around to updating the MacBook Pro last year.

But the Mac Pro has a base of loyal users -- typically graphic artists or other individuals who desire a lot of horsepower for professional purposes -- and many felt left out of the cold.

While there's no word on exact timing, the company was "completely rethinking the Mac Pro," Phil Schiller, the head of marketing for Apple, said in an interview with publications including Buzzfeed. He said that it would be a modular system that could easily be upgraded, and teased a new display to go alongside the desktop.

That's a key point since the current Mac Pro can't be upgraded, something Craig Federighi, Apple's head of software, conceded was a limitation for the product.

The current version of the quad-core Mac Pro costs $2,999, while the six-core version costs $3,999. Apple said that the lower end version will get six cores in the update, while the higher end model will get eight core. Both will also get a boost in memory.