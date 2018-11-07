Apple updates iMovie, GarageBand and iWork productivity apps

Apple

Apple went on an updating spree on Wednesday for several of its apps, including GarageBand, iMovie and iWork, which includes Pages, Numbers and Keynote. The iMovie and iWork apps have been updated on both iOS and MacOS, while Apple only updated GarageBand for iOS.

Here are some of the changes you can expect once you're up to date:

GarageBand for iOS now supports keyboard commands when using a Smart Keyboard or Bluetooth keyboard. It also adds Wah stompbox pedal and Face Control to Smart Guitar

iMovie for Mac removed the share directly to Facebook option, and instead lets you export a Facebook-ready file that you can upload manually

iMovie for iOS lets you connect an external display to your iPad or iPhone and lets you mirror the display or preview your video while editing

Pages for MacOS and iOS lets you publish your books directly to Apple Books for download or purchase

The Keynote and Numbers update for MacOS and iOS bring various performance and stability improvements

You can update these apps or read Apple's version history notes in the iOS App Store and Mac App Store.