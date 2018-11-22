Apple to reportedly cut iPhone XR price in Japan

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple is reportedly preparing to offer subsidies to Japanese sellers in an effort to boost iPhone XR sales.

The country's major carriers plan to cut prices on the cheapest of Apple's 2018 iPhones as early as next week, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources "with direct knowledge of the plan." The extent of planned subsidies isn't clear.

The XR costs 84,800 yen (around $750) on the Japanese Apple Store, but carriers often bundle phones with data plans. the Journal noted.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Word of the possible cuts comes a day after a report that Foxconn, the main iPhone manufacturer, plans to cut $2.9 million from its costs next year and reduced overtime hours after Apple slashed production orders for its iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

Before that, the Cupertino, California, company said the 2018 models didn't sell as well as analysts expected immediately after their September release and decided it'd no longer detail unit sales of its major devices.

In July, Japan's competition watchdog said Apple's policy of obliging carriers to offer subsidies for iPhones may have breached its laws. The company avoided punishment because it agreed to alter this practice.