Software

Apple to host 2,000 free coding lessons at European stores

Give coding a try this month.

Apple is offering free coding workshops at its European stores, starting Saturday.

Apple is offering free coding workshops at its European stores, starting Saturday.

 Ullstein Bild via Getty Images

Apple will offer more than 2,000 free coding lessons for EU Code Week, which runs Saturday through Oct. 21.

The company will host at least one session each day at every Apple store throughout Europe, and they're open to anyone. The sessions include:

  • How To: Get Started with Coding
  • Teacher Tuesdays: App Design & Coding Basics
  • Kids Hour: Sphero Maze Challenge

You can look for local coding sessions at Code Week's site and on Apple's regional pages.

Apple already teaches people to code with Swift, its programming language, throughout the year as part of the Today at Apple program. More than 75,000 people have joined over 14,000 coding lessons at Apple stores across Europe in the past year, according to the company.

It also runs summer schools aimed at 8- to 12-year-olds and introduced coding and robotics sessions to that program in 2016.

"Coding is a critical skill that gives people of all ages the chance to create and share their ideas with the world," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. "Apple has long believed coding is the language of the future, and we've created a range of tools to make it fun and accessible for everyone."

Hundreds of European schools use Swift to teach Apple's Everyone Can Code curriculum, the company said. Some colleges also offer an advanced, year-long option, App Development with Swift, that leads to academic certification.

