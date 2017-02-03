Apple to make iPhones in India

Enlarge Image Zhang Peng, LightRocket via Getty Images

Priyank Kharge, the IT minister for the Indian state of Karnataka, said on Twitter Thursday: "Apple's intentions to make iPhones in Bengaluru will foster cutting-edge technology ecosystem & supply chain development in the state."

Kharge also gave a statement to local press expressing his approval for "Apple Inc.'s proposal to commence initial manufacturing operations in the state," according to a report by Buzzfeed News.

The city of Bengaluru, formerly known as Bangalore, is already home to an Apple iOS design and development center.

Apple did not immediately respond to our request for comment, but directed Buzzfeed to a statement it released a few weeks ago: "We've been working hard to develop our operations in India and are proud to deliver the best products and services in the world to our customers here. We appreciate the constructive and open dialogue we've had with government about further expanding our local operations."