Apple to build $1B Austin campus, add thousands of jobs in US expansion

Apple will build a new Austin campus for $1 billion and expand its operations across the US, the company said Thursday.

The iPhone maker will also set up new offices in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, Los Angeles County, as well as expanding operations in Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colorado, according to the press release.

The Austin campus will be located less than a mile away from Apple's existing facilities in the Texas city, which already employ 6,200 people (its largest group of employees outside Cupertino). The new area will initially hold 5,000 employees, with capacity to grow to 15,000 over time.

It'll include 50 acres of preserved open space and its workspaces will be entirely powered by renewable energy (like all Apple facilities).

Apple's choice of locations for new offices -- each of which will employ over 1,000 people -- hints at various aspects of its business. Seattle is where Microsoft and Amazon are headquartered, San Diego is where chipmaker Qualcomm is based and Culver City could be linked to its original programming plans.

Apple, which became in the first US public company to be worth $1 trillion in August, didn't offer a timeline for its new facilities, and didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Its Apple Park campus was opened to employees in April 2017, six years after company co-founder Steve Jobs pitched the project months before he died.

It'll also add hundreds of new jobs in Pittsburgh, New York, Boulder, Boston and Portland, Oregon, having brought on 6,000 new American workers in 2018. The company noted that it's on track to create 20,000 US jobs by 2023, as promised in January.

Apple currently employs 90,000 people in all 50 states, but came under political pressure in September when President Donald Trump said it should move production to the US.

"Apple is proud to bring new investment, jobs and opportunity to cities across the United States and to significantly deepen our quarter-century partnership with the city and people of Austin," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, said in the release.

The announcement comes exactly a month after Amazon picked New York's Queens borough and Arlington, Virginia, as the two locations for its HQ2 project -- each of which is expected to land 25,000 well-paid jobs.

