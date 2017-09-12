David Katzmeier/CNET

Today wasn't just about announcing new iPhones.

Apple CEO Tim Cook took time during the tech giant's event on Tuesday to reflect on those affected by hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

During his keynote address, Cook said Apple is working with the American Red Cross and Hand in Hand, a benefit telethon for hurricane relief that will air Tuesday night.

More than 80 people in the US have died in the destruction caused by the two hurricanes that have swept across the country in the past two weeks.

"Our hearts go out to all of the lives disrupted by Hurricane Irma and Harvey," he said at the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. "You're in our prayers."

Cook has been among the most vocal tech leaders commenting on social issues, especially in response to actions by President Donald Trump. Last month, Cook denounced white supremacy and Trump's response to the tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia, and he pledged to donate millions to civil rights groups.

In July, Cook voiced his opposition to the president's decision to ban transgender people from the military, and earlier this year he spoke out against Trump's order to ban immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

