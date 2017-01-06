Apple chops Tim Cook's pay after 2016 flop

Photo by James Martin/CNET

Apple failed to meet its annual sales goals in 2016, and Tim Cook paid the price.

Its CEO earned $8.74 million in 2016, compared to the $10 million Cook was paid in 2015, and the $9.2 million he earned in 2014.

The Cupertino-based tech giant had aimed to surpass its $223.6 billion earnings from 2015. The company ended up falling short in 2016, earning $215.6 billion, with a $60 billion operating income, according to its Securities and Exchange commission filing on Friday.

Because of the flop, Apple's executives, including Cook, received only 89.5% of their annual cash incentives, leading to Cook's lowest annual pay since 2014. In 2016, Cook only received $5.3 million from his incentive pay, compared to the $8 million he received in 2015 and the $6.7 million he earned in 2014.

His base salary has still steadily increased, up from $2 million in 2015 to $3 million.

Apple struggled with iPhone sales in 2016, as it was the first year its flagship phone ever saw shipment declines. The company makes more than two-thirds of its revenue from the iPhone, so its fall had put a dent in Apple's profits.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment. The company is boasting its App Store sales boost, with its highest revenue ever in 2016, according to the filing. The momentum continues to roll into 2017, as New Year's Day was its biggest sales day ever.