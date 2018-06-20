Artur Debat/Getty

Apple is going to the kids.

As part of an effort to move deeper into original streaming video content, Apple announced on Wednesday that it's given a multi-series order to Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit media organization behind the famed Sesame Street children's show.

"Sesame Workshop will draw on their 50 years of expertise creating children's programming to produce live-action and animated series, and to develop a puppet series," said Apple.

While Sesame Street is one of the organization's most famous productions, it is not a part of the Apple agreement.

This announcement is the latest in a flurry of Apple show unveilings and partnerships spanning the gamut from a reboot of Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories to a wide-ranging deal with media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Apple has already announced several comedy products, and the Sesame Workshop move shows it is intent on offering a wide range of programming for all ages.

So far, Apple hasn't revealed how it will make the shows available to viewers and whether or not it might launch its own streaming service to compete with the likes of Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.