Apple latest lawsuit target? Qualcomm.

The iPhone maker on Friday filed suit against Qualcomm, alleging the wireless chipmaker didn't give fair licensing terms for its processor technology. Apple also said Qualcomm sought to punish it for cooperating in a South Korean investigation into Qualcomm's licensing practices, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Apple and Qualcomm didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

This story is developing ...