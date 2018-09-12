Apple Store down ahead of iPhone event

Screenshot

Apple took its online store offline on Wednesday ahead of its annual iPhone unveiling bonanza at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

It's common practice for Apple to pull the store down ahead of major media events, and when it pops back up it always features any new products the company has just announced. It also helps to build anticipation and excitement for what's to come, which in this case could be new iPhones, as well as a new Apple Watch and maybe other hardware too.

The event itself begins at at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT, but you can watch CNET's livestream coverage of the announcement from 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT and 5 p.m. UK time. That same show will also be available on Facebook Live, YouTube and Periscope, if those are your platforms of choice.

CNET also has a bunch of people in the ground in Cupertino and the team will be bringing all you the latest news and hands-on impressions as and when we get them.