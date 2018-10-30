CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple Store down ahead of iPad event

Apple is expected to unveil new iPads and MacBooks at its event in Brooklyn.

Like the Terminator, it'll be back.

The online Apple Store went down ahead on Tuesday ahead of the company's iPad event in Brooklyn, New York.

Apple pulling down its offline store is part of its standard launch day procedure -- when it pops back up it's sure to list all the newly announced products. The company unveiled its 2018 lineup of iPhones back in September, and it's now expected to refresh its iPad and MacBook Pros.

Here's a recap of what Apple is anticipated to announce in Brooklyn. Note that these are all rumored -- nothing is confirmed:

Apple announced the event a few weeks ago with a whole variety of different invitation designs. The event will take place at Brooklyn Academy of Music, which hosts theater, dance, music and other programs throughout the year. It's the second time this year Apple has hosted a launch event outside its Silicon Valley home, following its education event in Chicago in March.

