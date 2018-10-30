Apple Smart Keyboard Folio will make your new iPad a work station

As expected, Apple unveiled the new iPad at Tuesday's event in New York. With better graphics and more storage, it looks designed to replace your laptop. One accessory will help that cause -- the Smart Keyboard Folio.
The Folio allows you to prop up your iPad at two angles. It pairs automatically with the iPad and you won't need to charge it either as the iPad keeps it running. It doesn't have a touchpad, unfortunately. Apple hasn't yet announced a price or release date for the Keyboard.
Combined with the new Apple Pencil, the Keyboard Folio should allow you to use the iPad more flexibly, and it has impressive specs on its own with an A12X Bionic graphics chip, Face ID and USB-C charging that can also charge out so you can give your iPhone a boost using your iPad's battery. The new iPad starts at $800 and hits stores starting November 7th.
This is a developing story. Follow CNET's live blog for real-time coverage.
