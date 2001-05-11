CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple slices jobs in consulting arm

    Apple Computer has cut a small number of jobs as part of a restructuring of its iServices consulting unit, CNET News.com has learned.

    A handful of workers were laid off, according to one worker who said he lost his job Wednesday. The iServices unit is a group within Apple that creates Web sites and does consulting work for outside companies.

    Apple confirmed that there were layoffs but did not provide a number.

    "Apple continually reviews its business to ensure we are operating at maximum efficiency," the company said in a statement. "As part of this ongoing evaluation, we have restructured the iTools/iServices group to more effectively run our business and serve our customers."

    An Apple representative added that the restructuring is not an indication that any broader cuts are looming.

    Despite a tough holiday selling season, Apple workers have remained immune to the large-scale job cuts that have hit other computer makers, including Dell Computer, Compaq Computer, Hewlett-Packard and Gateway.

    Apple Chief Financial Officer Fred Anderson said in January that the company was looking to avoid widespread job cuts.

    "We are not planning an across-the-board layoff," Anderson said at the time. "We don't want to mortgage the future."

