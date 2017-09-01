Hey Siri, you've got a new boss

James Martin/CNET

In a management shuffle at Apple, Craig Federighi, the head of software, is now also in charge of the company's Siri team, according to his bio on the tech giant's site.

With the new responsibility, Federighi takes over Siri from Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software and services.

"Craig oversees the development of iOS, MacOS, and Siri," Federighi's bio says. "His teams are responsible for delivering the software at the heart of Apple's innovative products, including the user interface, applications and framework."

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

The change may have been hinted at in June, during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference. Federighi spoke onstage about how artificial intelligence will be integrated into Siri and how the voice assistant will speak more naturally.

He demonstrated how Siri will have a computer-generated male or female voice and use different inflections.

