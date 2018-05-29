Apple rumored to use OLED displays for 2019 iPhones

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple will reportedly use OLED displays in three of its expected 2019 iPhones.

The Cupertino-based company will use OLED screens in three new iPhone models planned for next year, according to MacRumors, citing a report in South Korea's Electronic Times. The site suggests the trio of new phones will come out during Apple's traditional September release window.

Apple is expected to use OLED displays in its second-generation iPhone X and the larger "iPhone X Plus," says MacRumors. However, the site adds that a new lower-cost 6.1-inch model could use an LCD screen.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The rumors hit Japan Display, a major supplier of the LCD displays used in iPhones, hard, with its shares falling 10 percent Tuesday morning, Reuters reports.

Apple's 2019 plans have been the subject of countless rumors, with most focusing around the belief that consumers want to see larger and cheaper options added to the roster.