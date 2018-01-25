Apple reworking iBooks app to get back into the digital books

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple wants to get you reading on your iPhone again -- but with its own app.

The company is working a redesigned version of its iBooks app -- potentially called just Books -- that is supposed to be simpler to use and feature an updated digital book store, according to Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources. The company has hired an Amazon executive to help, Bloomberg reported.

A redesigned reading app could better allow it to compete with Amazon and its Kindle app, which dominate the digital book realm. It would also mark a potential comeback for Apple after the US Justice Department sued the company and publishers for working together to raise book prices and fined Apple $450 million.

A reference to Books appears in the developer preview of iOS 11.3, according to Bloomberg.