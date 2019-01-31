Apple restores Facebook's ability to run internal apps

Getty Images

Apple has restored Facebook's ability to run iPhone apps used and tested internally by the social media giant's employees.

The move comes a day after Apple yanked some of Facebook's developer privileges because the social network was paying people to download a data-collecting app for market research. Facebook paid people between the ages of 13 to 35 up to $20 per month along with referral fees to download an app that allowed the company to access a user's phone and web activity as part of market research. That software gives Facebook access to the users' data including web searches, location data and private messages.

Apple blocked Facebook from offering the Facebook Research app to iPhone users. Facebook sidestepped Apple's review process for consumer apps by going through a program that allows companies to create apps for their employees to use and test.

The iPhone maker then revoked Facebook's enterprise certificates, which affected apps that employees used internally including a workplace version of Facebook and an app to hail rides.

"We have had our Enterprise Certification, which enables our internal employee applications, restored," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement. "We are in the process of getting our internal apps up and running. To be clear, this didn't have an impact on our consumer-facing services."

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

