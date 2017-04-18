Apple anniversary iPhone may sport curved glass, report says

The 10th anniversary of the iPhone is fast approaching, and Apple reportedly has something very exciting in store to celebrate with.

The company is testing a revamped iPhone with an all-screen, curved glass front, according to Bloomberg.

Apple is reportedly set to unveil three new iPhones at its annual launch event this fall -- two updated versions of the current iPhone and a new model unlike anything it has shown off before.

Rumors about the new phone are already plentiful, with the possibility of a new design and an OLED display already on our radar. But the latest report details a screen slightly bigger than the one currently featured on the iPhone 7 Plus affixed to a phone that's closer in size to the iPhone 7. Apple is also supposedly experimenting with curved glass and stainless steel, as well as more advanced cameras, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The iPhone long ago surpassed the Mac as Apple's signature product, and the company counts on it for two-thirds of its revenue. In the fourth quarter of calendar year 2016, Apple sold a record 78.3 million iPhones.

Those hoping to lay hands on the dashing new iPhone may have to be patient. The unveiling is set to happen at the usual time in September, but supply constraints might cause Apple to delay putting it on sale for one or two months after it's first shown off.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.