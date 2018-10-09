Apple, BT reportedly in talks over a pay TV partnership

Chris J. Ratcliffe / AFP / Getty Images

Apple and BT are reportedly working on a deal that would give them a foothold in the UK's pay TV market.

The companies are in talks to partner up to make EE -- BT's mobile brand -- a distributor of Apple TV boxes, The Daily Telegraph reported Sunday. The boxes would come preloaded with apps for BT Sport and other broadcasters' channels, the report said.

BT, the London-based telecom giant, declined to comment. Cupertino, California-based Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple currently has a similar deal with Salt, a Swiss telecom and pay TV provider, the Telegraph noted. Apple announced in August 2017 that it planned to spend $1 billion on original programming, but its rumored TV service has yet to materialize.