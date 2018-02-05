CNET

Apple is reportedly set to ditch Qualcomm as a baseband chip supplier and exclusively use Intel chips in future iPhone models, according to a report published Monday.

Apple currently uses a mixture of Qualcomm and Intel baseband chips, which power all the iPhone's antenna functions. It has done so since the iPhone 7, but is set to part ways with Qualcomm amid ongoing patent battles between the two companies, according to KGI analysts (via 9to5Mac).

Intel can meet Apple's technical requirements for chips, which will include improved 4G transmission speeds, as well as offer more competitive prices than Qualcomm, said the report.

This does not count Qualcomm out forever, though. Qualcomm may be ready to support 5G technologies ahead of Intel, said KGI, putting it in a competitive position in future.

Representatives for Apple and Qualcomm didn't immediately respond to request for comment.