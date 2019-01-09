Apple reportedly cuts iPhone production by 10 percent for first quarter

James Martin/CNET

A week after issuing a sales warning, Apple reportedly slashed its iPhone production for January to March by 10 percent.

The Cupertino, California, company asked suppliers to make fewer of its newest iPhone models -- the XS, the XS Max and the XR -- for the quarter, Nikkei Asian Review reported Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.

This is the second time we've heard about Apple cutting production orders for the 2018 iPhone models -- it reportedly did so back in November after they didn't sell as well as analysts expected.

The request came before Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote a letter warning investors that the company's fiscal first-quarter revenue would be weaker than expected, Nikkei noted.

"The level of revision is different for each supplier and depends on the product mix they supply," one of its sources said.

A different source told the publication the revised plan reduces iPhone production volume to about 40 million to 43 million units from 47 million to 48 million units for the first quarter. Apple sold 52.21 million iPhones in the same period last year, according to Nikkei.

Apple, which didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, said in November that it won't offer unit sales data for iPhones, iPads and Macs starting in this quarter-- it'll focus on the revenue generated instead.

Despite the gloomy reports, Cook told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday that the company's long-term health 'has never been better."