Say good-bye to the iPad Air, it's just the iPad now.

Apple announced on Tuesday morning that it will be dropping the price of the 9.7-inch iPad by $70. The tablet's A8X processor will be getting an upgrade too, jumping over to the A9 chip used in the iPad Pro. The upgrade will replace the iPad Air 2, but the iPad Mini 4 will live on, starting at $399.

The updated pricing will start on Friday, at $329 (£339) for the 32GB model and $459 (£469) for the 32GB WiFi with cellular service model. It's Apple's cheapest iPad, after the company decided to replace the iPad Mini 2, which started at $269.

Although Apple's iPad is leading the tablet market, it's still a tumbling one as demand takes a decline thanks to people holding onto their tablets longer.

The company has made multiple efforts to boost a slowing tablet market, including the introduction of the larger iPad Pro in November 2015. It was supposed to be Apple's new flagship tablet with the added capabilities that came with its "Pencil" stylus and keyboard accessory, but has failed to generate much excitement as a replacement for your laptop.

The company released a smaller iPad Pro a year ago with a 9.7-inch display, but it too did little to halt its slowing tablet sales. While both tablets came with an A9X chip, embedded with an M9 coprocessor, it wasn't enough for buyers.

Even as the iPad Pro jumped into Apple's growing arsenal of devices, the iPad's sales dropped for its 12th consecutive quarter during Q1 2017.