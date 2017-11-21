Apple removes Skype from its app store in China

Josh Miller/CNET

Apple on Tuesday removed Skype and a few other apps from its app store in China, after the country's government told Apple the apps violated local laws, Reuters reported Tuesday.

"We have been notified by the Ministry of Public Security that a number of voice over internet protocol apps do not comply with local law, therefore these apps have been removed from the App Store in China," an Apple spokeswoman told Reuters.

Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

The Skype messaging app, which is owned by Microsoft, is now among a handful of apps -- including Google, Facebook and Twitter -- that are not accessible to users in China.