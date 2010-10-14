Apple releases iOS 4.2 beta 3 to developers with new customizable text tones

Apple

Apple has released the latest iOS 4.2 beta version to developers. The third update to Apple's forthcoming iOS update adds customizable tones for text messages while disabling the AirPlay feature for some Apps--most notably YouTube.

The new text tones will come as a welcome addition to many users, especially in high iPhone-concentrated areas, who are frustrated with checking their phone every time one of the original text tones sound.

If you're interested in hearing what some of the new text tones sound like, The iPhone Blog has posted a walkthrough video of iOS 4.2 beta 3 on YouTube.

Other changes to iOS 4.2 beta: new iPhone 4 wallpaper, increased Game Center restrictions settings, including the ability to toggle friend adding on and off, tethering has been turned off for some European carriers on iPad, and AirPlay has been disabled for some apps including YouTube, Photos, and Videos.

iOS 4.2 is due some time this November for all iOS devices, including the iPad.