Apple plans iPhone software update to counter China ban

Apple will send out a software update to reverse a court ban on older iPhone models in China.
It'll push the update "early next week," according to Reuters, after a court ordered that Chinese subsidiaries stop selling the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.
The ban stemmed from alleged infringement of two Qualcomm patents. Apple says its update will address the "minor functionality" of both.
The patents are related to adjusting and reformatting the size and appearance of iPhone photos, and managing apps using a touchscreen. They only affect iOS 11, Apple told CNBC, so the newer iOS 12 software doesn't infringe on Qualcomm's patent.
However, Qualcomm on Thursday asked Chinese courts to ban sales of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, which have iOS 12 preinstalled, based on the same patents, the Financial Times reported.
The companies have been battling over patents since January 2017, when Apple filed suit against Qualcomm for around $1 billion and said it didn't give fair licensing terms for its technology.
Neither Apple nor Qualcomm immediately responded to requests for comment.
