Apple Pay rolling out to Norway, Poland and Ukraine

Paying with your iPhone heads to colder climes.

apple-pay-cash

 Jason Cipriani/CNET

Although it came out as a minor footnote in yesterday's Apple earnings call, the company's CEO Tim Cook did mention the expansion of its Apple Pay mobile payments service over the next few months.

Other recent moves for the payment platform include offerings such as person-to-person payments and Apple Pay Cash, though they always seem to start out as US-only systems.

We reached out to Apple for more details but didn't immediately hear back.

Apple
