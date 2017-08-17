Apple Pay, PayPal cut off sites linked to white supremacists

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Apple and PayPal are taking aim at websites that sell apparel glorifying white nationalists and support hate groups.

Apple has disabled Apple Pay support for several websites that sell sweaters and T-shirts with Nazi symbols and "white pride," BuzzFeed reported Wednesday. The move comes on the heels of the violent white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, which culminated in the death of a woman on Saturday.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Apple CEO Tim Cook was quite vocal about his feelings in a tweet Monday, calling the terror of white supremacists and racist violence "an affront to America," adding, "We must all stand against it."

Earlier Wednesday, payments giant PayPal said it would disable its service on sites that accept payments or raise funds to promote hate, violence and intolerance.

"Regardless of the individual or organisation in question, we work to ensure that our services are not used to accept payments or donations for activities that promote hate, violence, or racial intolerance," the company said in a statement. "This includes organisations that advocate racist views, such as the KKK, white supremacist groups, or Nazi groups."

Apple and PayPal are the latest companies seeking to quash white supremacist activity on the web. Reddit and Facebook have each banned entire hate groups in the wake of the Charlottesville attack, and on Monday, GoDaddy and Google pulled the domain for the neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer. Prior to the Charlottesville protest, Airbnb quietly began deactivating accounts renting out their properties for white supremacist parties in the city.

