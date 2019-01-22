Apple Pay to land at Target, Taco Bell and more in latest expansion

Yegor Aleyev/TASS via Getty Images

You can now use your Apple Watch or iPhone to pay at more retail locations.

The Apple Pay contactless payment service is coming to Target, Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, Speedway and Hy-Vee supermarkets, Apple said Tuesday. Apple Pay is now supported in 65 percent of all retail stores in the US, the company said.

"We're thrilled even more customers will be able to pay at their favorite stores and restaurants using the Apple devices that are always with them," Jennifer Bailey, vice president of internet services at Apple, said in a statement.

This is the latest expansion as Apple Pay competes with mobile payment services from Samsung, Google and others. Mobile payments let customers pay for their items by tapping their phone or smartwatch at a credit card terminal.

In 2018, Apple Pay rolled out to 95 percent of 7-Eleven stores across the US. It also expanded to 500 Costco warehouses and all 8,400 standalone CVS pharmacies last year.

You can use Apple Pay at 245 Hy-Vee stores in the Midwest and all of Speedway's 3,000 convenience stores across the Midwest, East Coast and Southeast starting Tuesday. The service is rolling out to all 1,850 Target stores in the US, as well as to 7,000 Taco Bell and 2,200 Jack in the Box locations nationwide, over the next few months.

