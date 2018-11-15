Apple partners with studio A24, of Moonlight fame, to make movies

Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

The studio behind Oscar-winning film Moonlight plans to make movies for Apple.

The iTunes purveyor has signed a multiyear agreement with film studio A24, in a deal that has the studio producing several films for the tech powerhouse.

The partnership is the first substantial announcement from Apple in regard to its feature film plans, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The smartphone giant isn't the only tech company recruiting talent associated with Moonlight. Earlier this month, Amazon Studios signed a TV deal with Barry Jenkins' company, Pastel. Jenkins, Moonlight's director, will produce a limited series called The Underground Railroad, based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

Launched in 2012, New York-based A24 has financed, produced and distributed feature films and television projects.

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far.