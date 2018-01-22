Apple partners with Malala to support education for girls

RJ Sangosti/Getty

It's a good day for education.

Apple announced a partnership with the Malala Fund on Monday that should see the non-profit double the number of grants it offers and extend its funding programs to India and Latin America.

Set up in 2013 by Pakistani activist and Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, the Malala Fund partners with governments and organizations around the world to fight for every girl's right to 12 years of free, safe, quality education. Apple is becoming the fund's first Laureate partner and the company's CEO Tim Cook will join its leadership council.

"We believe that education is a great equalising force, and we share Malala Fund's commitment to give every girl an opportunity to go to school," said Cook in a statement.

Through the partnership, Apple will also scale the organization by assisting with technology, curriculum and research into policy changes. Apple did not reveal a figure showing the size of its financial commitment it is making to the non-profit. Representatives for the company didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

"Through both their innovations and philanthropy, Apple has helped educate and empower people around the world," said Yousafzai in in a statement. "I am grateful that Apple knows the value of investing in girls and is joining Malala Fund in the fight to ensure all girls can learn and lead without fear."

