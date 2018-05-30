Andrew Zaeh

When you think of Emily Dickinson, you probably think of the figurative poetry written during her reclusive life in the 1800s. Apple, however, thinks of laughs.

Apple put in a straight-to-series order for Dickinson, a half-hour coming-of-age comedy set in the famous poet's era, but "with a modern sensibility and tone." It stars Oscar-nominated actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld from True Grit.

Apple says the show will audaciously explore "the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of a budding writer who doesn't fit in to her own time."

Dickinson's poetry is often studied in school and is surprisingly lively considering her isolated lifestyle in Massachusetts. Her writing style was unconventional for the time period and should give the showrunners plenty of inspiration to work from.