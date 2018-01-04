Apple joins alliance to shrink your online videos

For months, powerful companies including Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook have been working to shrink online video sizes. But their work just got more important, because Apple has now joined the partnership too.

The Alliance for Open Media is working on technology called AV1 that compresses video before it's stored or sent over the network. That technology is crucial to keeping your phone from running out of storage space or your data plan from pushing past monthly limits. But compression technology is useful only when it's widely supported, and Apple was a major holdout.

Apple quietly joined the alliance as a founding member, according to the group's website, which was updated with the change Wednesday. Apple's plans for AV1 aren't yet clear -- the company didn't respond to a request for comment -- but joining as a founding member sends a strong signal of support.

"It's definitely a pretty significant development and a sign of how times change and persistence pays off," said Matt Frost, head of media strategy and partnerships for Google's Chrome team.

Frost should know. He once was chief executive of On2 Technologies, a video compression company Google acquired in 2010 for $123 million. The objective: release video technology that wasn't saddled with today's patent licensing burdens that require lawyers and expensive royalty payments. The first fruit of the effort, VP8, showed only modest success, attracting support from Mozilla, but Microsoft eventually signed up for its successor, VP9.

AV1 is a different beast, though. Mozilla and Cisco also contributed their own video compression technology, and they lined up support from major streaming-video companies including Amazon, Netflix and Hulu. Apple support would make AV1's prospects a notch stronger, especially since it's been such a holdout till now.

The biggest VP8 and VP9 challenger has been the dominant standard called H.264 or AVC. Apple in 2017 championed its successor, called HEVC or H.265. But HEVC has been mired in patent problems as companies that contributed technology wrangle for lucrative royalty fees. Anyone hoping to use HEVC in products like operating systems, video software, cameras, processors, phones, Blu-ray players, or TV networks must reckon with three separate HEVC patent licensing groups.